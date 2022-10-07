Mila Kunis knew 'Jupiter Ascending' would be a box office flop "before production started".

The 39-year-old star played titular character Jupiter Jones in the 2015 sci-fi movie opposite Channing Tatum, Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne and Douglas Booth, but she didn't have high expectations for the film after the production budget got "slashed in half".

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Kunis said: “When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production, because our production got slashed in half.

"And so the original budget was twice as much, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money, and oftentimes those types of scripts have a very good storyline, but extraordinary other things.

"Right before pre-production, for a multitude of reasons with studios and other things, the budget got cut, and the movie was different.

"I wish that Channing was here because we have some good stories."

Earlier this year, Tatum - who played Caine Wise, a genetically engineered soldier, half-human and half-canine, in the movie - admitted 'Jupiter Ascending' was a "nightmare from the jump".

He said: "'Jupiter Ascending’ was a nightmare from the jump.

"It was a sideways movie. All of us were there for seven months, busting our hump. It was just tough."

Redmayne picked up the Worst Supporting Actor Award at the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, for his role as Emperor Balem Abrasax in the film.

He appeared at the Oscars the following night after being nominated for Best Actor for his role in 'The Danish Girl'.

Tatum and Kunis were both nominated for the Worst Supporting Actor and Actress accolades at the Razzies that year, while Jupiter Ascending's The Wachowskis had nods in the Worst Director and Worst Screenplay categories, but they missed out on the prizes.