'Candy Crush Saga' has teamed up with the likes of Chunkz and Bimini on 'Candy Cave'.

King - the makers of the hit mobile game - are marking its 10th anniversary with a new fund to help content creators bring their "funtasies" to life.

Drag superstar Bimini will host 'Candy Cave', with judges including 'Chicken Shop Date' host Amelia Dimoldenberg, comedian Munya Chawawa and YouTuber Chunkz.

As part of the show, six creator pitches will be made, including a game-inspired edible 'Cup Cake', a 'Candy Crush Saga' themed musical and more.

At the end, the six creators will be challenged to bring their ideas to life, and the results will be revealed on their own channels the following week.

It comes after research found one in five young people - aged 18 to 24 - think social media content creator will be one of the most popular jobs in the next decade, followed closely by Robotics Engineer and Cyber Security Expert.

Fernanda Romano, Chief Marketing Officer at King, commented: “During the last 10 years, the team at Candy Crush Saga has worked hard to bring fresh new experiences to a game that entertains millions of players every day and will continue to do so for the next decade and beyond.

"This research highlights the important changes happening within the job market due to innovations in technology. The survey reveals interesting insights into how Gen Z’s consume media.

"They see content creators as celebrities, with a third (34%) of 18–24 year olds admitting that influencers and celebrities inspire them to be successful.

"The Candy Cave concept was inspired by popular content creators who have followed their own dreams to build careers driven by social media.”

To watch the 'Candy Cave' video, visit the Candy Crush Saga’s YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/CandyCrushOfficial.

'Candy Crush Saga' is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. More information is available at http://www.candycrushsaga.com.