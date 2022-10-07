Twitter is now letting users post images, videos and GIFs all within the same tweet.

The social media platform has unveiled the new feature for people on iOS and Android, as revealed in a post from the Twitter Support team.

They said: "Get ready to mix it up with visuals on twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS.

"That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing you media."

It comes as the site outlined is goal of "always looking for new and exciting ways to help creators share more and be seen".

In a blog post, Twitter added: "Mixing different types of visual content together in a single Tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story."

Meanwhile, the update is another step in Twitter trying to make the site "the easiest and most convenient place to share images, videos, and other creative content".

They added: "It complements the rollout of two new video products — full-screen videos and a new video carousel in the Explore tab — that help make it easier than ever for people to find and watch what’s happening on Twitter."