Dame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell was stunned by nasty comments from online trolls following his wife's death.

The star of the 'Carry On' films series died in December 2020 aged 83 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease leaving her husband of 27 years devastated, and 59-year-old widower Scott has now opened up about the abuse from online critics who accused him of only being with the actress for her money.

He has recalled a time after losing his wife when a report revealed he had changed their joint company into his sole name, revealing a troll wrote: "I see the long game paid off."

Scott told The Sun: "I don’t look at comments but for some reason, one was above the line and someone had said, “I see the long game paid off.

"After 27 years and everything we went through together, it was shocking that someone could actually think like that. But it showed me that whatever you do, there’s always going to be someone critical."

Scott also talked about feeling haunted by his wife's decline as she battled the disease - a progressive neurologic disorder which often robs sufferers of their memories - and insisted he believes she was taking back control at the end of her life.

He even compared her death to that of her character Peggy Mitchell in BBC soap opera 'EastEnders', explaining: "A little part of them will always be in there and I truly believe that the strong, stubborn, survivor Barbara realised what was happening.

"She knew she wasn’t coming home, and she took a look around her and thought, ‘This is not for me’ ...

"Peggy said, ‘I don’t want people looking at me thinking I’m this thin old woman, this poor old woman, oh look how she’s ended up’. And I truly believe in my heart that Barbara stopped eating to take herself away.

"I said to the doctors that Barbara’s wishes must be observed, so they never force-fed her. They weren’t allowed to. She also stopped taking her meds. I just know it was Barbara signing off."