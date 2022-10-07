Former Google boss Sridhar Ramaswamy is launching an advert-and-tracker-free search engine.

Neeva creator Ramaswamy - who worked at Google for 16 years and was in charge of the tech giant's ad business - is rolling out his search engine to the UK, Germany and France following last year's launch in the US.

The platform - which has raised $77.5m (£68m) from investors - offers free-to-use search, while other features such as VPN service and password-manager access will be an option on a subscription basis.

Ramaswamy told BBC News: "We felt the traditional search engines had become about advertising and advertisers - and not really about serving users.

"Google has a dominant position in the marketplace - and the incentive for them to truly innovate, to truly create disruptive experiences, is not really there.

"And then also as a company they feel obligated to show more and more revenue and profit to their shareholders, so they just keep increasing the number of ads."