Sharna Burgess is celebrating after becoming a US citizen.

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro - who welcomed a son in June with her partner Brian Austin Green - shared a video which showed her holding up her citizenship certificate as she recited the Oath of Allegiance to the United States during the traditional oath ceremony and she shared an emotional message declaring she's found the place she belongs almost two decades after leaving her native Australia.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Today something really amazing happened. I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career ... all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important."

Sharna left Australia at the age of 18 to pursue her career as a dancer in London and she travelled all over the world before settling down in America.

She's been living in the country for 12 years and is now happily dating Brian and raising their son Zane.

The 37-year-old ballroom dancer went on: "Maybe it’s because I’ve lived outside of Australia since I was 18, so much of that was out of a suitcase and from one country to another. At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move.

"I’ve never even had to vote anywhere before. I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging. Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it."

She added of her life in the US: "America slowly became my permanent home. Eventually I found my tribe here, I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here.

"Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here."

Sharna recently quit her role on 'Dancing With the Stars' after nine years to focus on life as a new mother - admitting she didn't want to spend long days away from Zane while filming the show.

In a post online, she explained: "I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zayn. I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with]. "I’ve been waiting for this for so long, so I am staying in that moment and I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around … so you will see me, but it will just be in a different way."