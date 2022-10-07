Katy Perry "meditates" and goes on a "psychological journey" when she's writing music.

The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer always makes sure she has cleared her mind before she sits down to work on new songs because she wants to be able to process her emotions clearly through her writing.

She said: "What I like to do now: I like to meditate before I write a song so that I can be open and clear and whatever needs to come through me and through that pen comes through me. Sometimes I like to go on a real emotional, psychological journey when I write a record.

"I’m working through some of my emotions and maybe some of the issues that I need to work through. Sometimes I’ll plug back into doing therapy so that I’m processing stuff and through my music, so there’s a real emotional, internal investigation that’s going on when I’m starting to write new music."

The 37-year-old singer is "never not" writing and going through the "profound" experience of becoming a mother to her and fiance Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy, now two, has been a huge source of inspiration.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "Obviously, I had my first child. I think that’s probably the top three profound things that happen in a person’s life. For me, it’s definitely been the most profound. To be able to go through that and just that feeling of love that I’ve always been searching for.

"I think that it’s just given me so much love and joy, so I’m sure that will pour out of me the next time I go to make a record."

Katy thankful she got to set a solid foundation for her career in her early 20s so she was able to achieve a "wonderful balance" now.

She said: "Look, I worked so hard my whole life. Everything started to go into high gear when I was 23. So 23 to 35, I toured the world. I’m so grateful that I got the opportunity to lay the foundation of my life and career and work so hard. Most people aren’t working as hard as I worked when I was in my twenties. They’re usually doing that in their thirties. And so it flipped for me.

"Now, I’m finding a really wonderful balance, which I’m grateful for.

"There’s a season for everything. And in this season, I get to put on a fantastic show in Las Vegas that I think the fans really love to find joy in. I get to be a judge on 'American Idol', but most importantly, I get to drop my daughter off at preschool like I just did this morning and pack her lunch and pick her up from preschool.

"I get to have a little bit of balance in my life for this season, but that’s not always going to be the case."