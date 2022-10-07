A$AP Rocky appears in Need for Speed Unbound trailer

Published
2022/10/07 12:00 (BST)

A$AP Rocky appears in the trailer for 'Need for Speed Unbound'.

The hip-hop legend's cartoon is in the big reveal for the hotly-anticipated instalment in the popular racing car video game.

The rapper, actor and fashion muse features in "a brand-new event where you will have to prove your skills… in style. Who knows? You might get a chance to take a closer look at his ride, or maybe even take it for a spin."

The trailer showed off the new cel-shaded style.

The EA game will “utilise new-gen consoles and the Frostbite Engine” to offer the highest quality visuals.

The trailer's description reads: “Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

“Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.”

'Need For Speed Unbound' is released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2.

© BANG Media International

aaprocky

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kevin Spacey's lawyer claims Anthony Rapp made up claims 'for attention'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa vows to be 'present, involved, loving and supportive' mum
Does Nintendo no longer want 'uncensored boobs' on Switch?
George Michael's ex Kenny Goss says he was 'tortured soul' but is 'happy now'

Recommended