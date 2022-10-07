A$AP Rocky appears in the trailer for 'Need for Speed Unbound'.

The hip-hop legend's cartoon is in the big reveal for the hotly-anticipated instalment in the popular racing car video game.

The rapper, actor and fashion muse features in "a brand-new event where you will have to prove your skills… in style. Who knows? You might get a chance to take a closer look at his ride, or maybe even take it for a spin."

The trailer showed off the new cel-shaded style.

The EA game will “utilise new-gen consoles and the Frostbite Engine” to offer the highest quality visuals.

The trailer's description reads: “Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

“Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.”

'Need For Speed Unbound' is released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2.