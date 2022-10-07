Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa has vowed to be "present, involved, loving and supportive" when she becomes a mum.

The 34-year-old 'Selling Sunset' star is expecting a son - her first child - with her husband Tarek El Moussa and she's shared her parenting goals in a candid online post - insisting she wants to approach motherhood with "meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Currently: the perfect mix of busy working mom-to-be and enjoying every moment of growing our boy. I feel like even though I'm busier than ever I have so many moments where I pause to do little things like feel my belly or smile whenever I feel him kicking."

She added: "I think in my life as a whole I've tried to do everything with intention and that's exactly how I want to approach motherhood. With meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions."

Heather went on to insist she has no plans to give up work once the baby arrives, but she's promised to make sure she's there for all the key moments in his life.

She went on: ""I want to be the type of mom who works and has an amazing career but who also is there for all of the moments, big or small, for our baby boy. I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive and my only hope is that I can be one of his role models one day."

The ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ stars announced their baby news back in July in a series of sweet beachside snaps. Later, they revealed the gender of their unborn baby on social media. Tarek and Heather Rae both wrote on the same post: “Baby boy El Moussa [blue heart emoji].”

In August, Heather shared a sonogram picture of her baby boy and wrote: "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special [heart face emoji]. I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat." Heather added: "Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little [peek] at our boy made my week.”