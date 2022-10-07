Nintendo reportedly now prohibits "uncensored boobs" on the Switch.

The publishing company Gamuzumi has claimed its X-rated title 'Hot Tentacles Shooter' has been rejected by Nintendo for its "obscene" adult content.

In a series of tweets, the former said: “We received an answer from Nintendo and now we have a confirmation that they do not allow uncensored boobs on their consoles now.

"Basically obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies. This means that now all games with boobs nudity should be censored and that’s why our game (Hot Tentacles Shoot) was rejected in the first place.

“Also, our recently announced game, Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle, was also rejected due to having nudity.”

Gamuzumi added: “It’s a shame that now, all consoles have restrictions about nudity content, this probably will affect not only our games but also games from other publishers/devs."

It seems to be a recent update to its policy.

In 2019, Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa insisted: “If platform-holding companies choose arbitrarily, the diversity and fairness in game software would be significantly inhibited."