George Michael's ex Kenny Goss has said the singer was a "tortured soul" but is "happy now".

The 'Careless Whisper' star died in 2016 at the age of 53 and his life is being examined in a new documentary called 'George Michael: Portrait of an Artist' and Kenny - who dated George for 15 years - has spoken out about the star in a new interview to promote the film - insisting he believes his ex is finally at peace.

He told People.com: "You just want them to be happy, more than anything else. I always say when people ask me about him, he was a tortured soul. He really was. And I say he's happy now, even if he's a blade of grass, fertilising. I know that for sure. It's not something that I even question for a second."

The documentary is directed by Simon Napier-Bell - who managed George and Andrew Ridgeley when they were in in pop duo Wham! - and features interviews with stars including Stevie Wonder, Terrence Trent d'Arby, Piers Morgan, Rufus Wainwright and Stephen Fry.

Goss added off all those who contributed: "They all loved him, and as a person, as a human being."

He went on to stress that George would want to be remembered as a humanitarian, adding: "He had some issues at the end of his life, but he always had a good heart, and he was s a fine man who really believed in helping people. 'Who needs to be a damn billionaire when people are starving? How much money do you really need in your account?' His philosophy was if he didn't have the cash to help the hospitals, he'd say, 'Borrow the damn money. I can always make more money. I'm a talented man.'"