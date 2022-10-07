Rihanna inspired Shanina Shaik's daring pregnancy style.

The former Victoria's Secret model felt "empowered" by the Bajan singer and fashion and beauty mogul's bold maternity looks, proudly displaying her bare pregnant belly, and insisted there is nothing trendy about the looks, as they show women's lives aren't put on hold just because they are with child.

Speaking to Page Six Style, Shanina - who gave birth to her first child, son Zai with partner Matthew Adesuyan in September - said: “[Rihanna] definitely paved the way for a new trend — and it’s not even a trend. I think it’s just about empowering women and understanding that once a woman is pregnant, our life is not on pause. We can go to events and function like a normal human being."

However, most of all, Shanina wanted to be able to "safely" go out on nights out in clothes that were right for her body.

She added: “It was about finding my own personal style with my pregnancy … and what I feel comfortable with.

“You also want to feel like you can go to dinners and, you know, go to a concert safely, of course, and dress up and just find out what’s right for your body.”

The brunette beauty's "spoiled" newborn is already following in his mom's footsteps, having already amassed lots of clothes.

Before she welcomed her son into the world, she said being a mother will be her "greatest role yet".

She told Gritty Pretty magazine: "I cannot wait to meet my baby boy and raise him, with my boyfriend to become a good person. Being a mother will be my greatest role yet.

"I've flown my mum from Australia to Los Angeles to be here for the birth. We're all so over the moon.

"Having a complication-free pregnancy is a privilege and the entire experience has made me appreciate women and mothers so much more.

"We bring life into this world and I really have a new found respect."