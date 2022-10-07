Valentino is set to turn store lights off after 10 pm to save energy.

The luxury Italian fashion house will save up to 800 kWh in energy by switching off the lighting at its 95 stores at night.

Already, 80 per cent of its energy comes from renewable sources.

It's just the latest in a number of initiatives the brand has come up with to help the planet.

This year saw Valentino detail its Creating Shared Value framework, essentially how it pledges to show respect for the environment.

The company has vowed to go fur-free this year and alpaca-free by spring 2022.

It also has been part of the Greenpeace Detox Solution Commitment since 2013, which calls for big brands to "eliminate discharges of all hazardous chemicals across their entire supply chains."

Meanwhile, Valentino has recently been in the headlines after Florence Pugh blasted "vulgar" men for trying to "destroy" her body image after she wore a hot pink see-through Valentino Haute Couture gown.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star hit out at the negative comments she's received for the outfit at the Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome, admitting she knew there was "no way" it would go without scrutiny.

The 26-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing."

Florence can't believe they took such joy in slagging off her body “publicly”.

She continued: "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The ‘Little Women’ star insisted she doesn't care about being "so flat-chested".

Florence went on: "So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***', or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat-chested'. I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

The ‘Midsommar’ actress questioned why so many people are “scared of breasts” and shared that she was “grateful” for being raised in “a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women.”

She added: "We were raised to find power in the creases of our body, to be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*** it and f*** that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."