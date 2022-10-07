Doja Cat has hit back at trolls who made fun of the gold bodypaint she wore to Paris Fashion Week.

The pop star painted her whole face, neck and chest gold and teamed the bold make-up with a tweed suit and a faux shearling coat to mingle with the style set at the fashion event in France on Tuesday (04.10.22) - but her look was mocked by cruel trolls online after the pictures started to circulate.

One hater tweeted: "The paint is making her look ugly. When you do make-up like this you still need to accentuate features. She look like a tired old statue lmao."

The post prompted a fiery response from the star, who insisted she wasn't trying to look "sexy".

Doja Cat wrote: "I wasn’t trying to look sexy or attractive. All of my make-up has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn’t be the one making them.”

She then posted a screenshot of the exchange online. While some trolls disapproved of her bold make-up choices, there were plenty of fans who backed the star up.

One tweeted: "Part of the reason we don’t get big red carpet fashion moments like that JLo Versace dress, Gaga’s meat dress or Rihanna’s met gala 2015 moment is because nobody is taking big swings anymore. Doja Cat seems to be in her f*** it, let’s try it’ era and I appreciate that'."

While another added: "Her [sic] and her team deserve their flowers … she looks AMAZING.”

It comes after Doja Cat previously defended her decision to shave off her hair after trolls mocked her new look.

The singer debuted her striking style back in August and even shaved her brows during an Instagram Live update but she was viciously trolled over her appearance she later blasted her critics in an expletive-ridden tweet.

She wrote: "I won a Grammy and traveled the f****** globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f******** for you so that you can go home and jerk your c**** all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*** yourselves."