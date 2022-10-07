Tori Spelling joked she is "dead inside".

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress admitted she has developed a thick skin thanks to decades of scrutiny while in the public eye and she thinks things were particularly tough in her younger years because, without social media or reality TV shows, celebrities had few ways to show who they really were.

She said: “Tough, thick skin. I think just being in the business. I started when I was 16 and had no idea what was going to come along with it and just it was more negative than positive at first. That was before people actually saw celebrities, so you didn't get to know them through reality TV or, you know, I was able to write a book.

“I learned at a young age to be like, ‘OK, just keep going, just keep going. So I feel like I'm dead inside. No, I'm just kidding. Just have really thick skin. It still gets to you of course, you're human, but you learn to build up a resistance I think.”

The 'Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con?' host recently enjoyed a "really special" dinner with just her mother, Candy Spelling, and brother Randy Spelling, and she admitted their first gathering as just a trio in decades taught her what's important in life.

The 49-year-old star told 'Entertainment Tonight': “My brother is married with two kids, I have five kids. So, it's always family stuff. But just the three of us, like, adult time. It was so special. It was my mom’s birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he has not come to L.A. since pre-COVID. He hasn't flown, so he surprised her. She had no idea he was coming...

“It's so important and I feel like life is too short and we forget that,” Spelling says. “I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,' and then you don't because your life keeps going. And it's important now to really take that time and I think I'm finally starting to get that.”