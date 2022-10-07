Annie Lennox has got her first tattoo at the age 67.

The Eurythmics has proudly shown off her new ink revealing she's gone under the needle for the first time to get two birds and a red heart etched on her hip by tattoo artist Asa Lee Crow IV at the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles - with the design appearing to show two hummingbirds leaning in towards a sun-like heart.

Annie posted a picture of the tattoo on Instagram, writing: "Got my first tattoo….#shamrock social club Thanks Asa Crow sir!" and when one of her followers asked where the design was placed, she replied: "Behind my hip."

Another fan asked if the tattoo artist was nervous, commenting: "Were they nervous? Giving Annie Lennox her first tattoo is a big responsibility."

The singer then responded: "Naw!! Very experienced and in good hands!" before explaining she didn't have a single inking until she went under the needle on Saturday (01.10.22).

One follower wrote: "You’re way cooler than me. I don’t have any [tatoos]! Congratulations on the milestone!" and Annie replied: "Neither did I until Saturday …"

Another fan tried to decipher the meaning behind the design, commenting: "Hummingbird means healing and divine messenger I have one after removing a tumour in my pancreas."

While other followers suggested the design reminded them of Annie's 1992 solo song 'Little Bird' which features the lyrics: "Mamma, we reap what we sow / They always said that you knew best / But this little bird's fallen out of that nest now / I've got a feeling that it might have been blessed / So I've just got to put these wings to test."