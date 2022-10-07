Venus Williams is "very co-dependent" on her sister Serena Williams.

The siblings have been towering figures in women's tennis for over two decades and explained that the bond with her sister – who announced that she was "evolving away" from the sport earlier this year – is unbreakable.

Speaking in the latest issue of Glamour magazine, the 42-year-old star said: "Yeah, Serena and I are very co-dependent.

"We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it's an endless cycle – even when we were around eight years old and going like, 'I want to do it, too!'

"But it's more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it's my success. It's also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that's how you have to look at other people's success."

Venus is astonished at how both she and Serena have "elevated" tennis with their success as she reflected on making her professional debut at the age of 14.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion said: "At the time, I didn't know that I was different and now I realise how very different I was. But difference is what makes the world beautiful – and I think people really can see that now, in terms of what Serena and I have accomplished in the sport, and how it's elevated tennis, sport or even the world. So different is the only way to go."

The Williams sisters executive produced the Oscar-winning movie 'King Richard', which told the story of the pair's rise to sporting greatness and saw Will Smith star as their father Richard Williams, and Venus says the duo have been inspired to make more films after the project's success.

Venus said: "Yeah, we're definitely doing more producing. We're telling some fantastic stories. I think that we found a little bit of our niche, so want to continue that, and other than that Serena's doing venture capital.

"I go with her sometimes to conferences, though I'm not going to do venture capital. But I like watching her and everyone's telling me how amazing she is."

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK October Digital Issue online now.