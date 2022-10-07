Emmy Rossum has defended Hilary Swank after the actress was viciously trolled over her pregnancy.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winner confirmed this week she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, but she's come under fire from online critics who have made fun of her age and posted spiteful messages online suggesting she might not live long enough to see her children grow up.

One troll wrote: "AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD? Gonna be in your 70s when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe."

The comment prompted a foul-mouthed response from Emmy - who worked with Hilary on 2014 movie 'You're Not You' - and she hit back in a strongly worded reply, writing: "Gfy which is the abbreviation for 'Go f*** yourself'."

Hilary's fans backed Emmy with one referencing the actress' 'Shameless' character Fiona, writing: "Exactly what Fiona would say and I’m HERE FOR IT."

Hilary confirmed her baby news on Wednesday (05.10.22) by sharing a video showing her pointing to her baby bump which she captioned: "Coming soon … DOUBLE feature!" alongside two baby emojis.

She later appeared on 'Good Morning America' to promote her new TV series 'Alaska Daily', and said of the pregnancy: "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom! I'm going to be a mom and not just of one but of two."

After being congratulated on the happy news, the 48-year-old star said: "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it. "It's far enough along that I can share it. And I am sharing it right now for the first time." The 'Million Dollar Baby' star declined to reveal when the twins are due. Hilary has been married to husband Philip since 2018.