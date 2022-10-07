Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated 31st birthday by throwing a tequila party in Los Angeles.

The Little Mix star flew out to California ahead of her birthday on Tuesday (04.10.22) and she celebrated in style on Thursday night (06.10.22) by partying with pals including pop star Zara Larsson and actor Damson Idris at a venue in LA with the bash being sponsored by Patron tequila.

In a post on her Instagram page, Leigh-Anne wrote: "LIBRA SEASON. 31 baby. Feeling super blessed, content and loved right now! Thank you for all of the beautiful birthday messages ... last night was wild, mama let loose for her one night of the year! Party pics to follow."

She then added some snaps from the night out and wrote: "Couldn't come to LA on my birthday and not give them a Pinnock Party ... shoutout to @Patron y'al know how to throw a party!"

The pictures included a snap of Leigh-Anne partying with her pals, while one showed her being presented with a birthday cake covered in candles.

Leigh-Anne was also seen taking the microphone and talking to the crowd at the venue. After the party, she helped ward off her hangover by tucking into a junk food feast from In-N-Out Burger.

She posted a picture of her food and wrote: "A little something to cure those two-day hangovers."

The blow out comes after the singer credited work outs with improving her mental health. The star is now a mum of two after giving birth to twins last year with her soccer star fiance Andre Gray and she has insisted going to the gym gives her some much-needed "alone time" which makes her feel good and keeps herself in check.

She recently shared a video of herself doing squats and lunges and explained why she loves her sweaty sessions, writing on Instagram: "She back baby!! "Working out is always something that I've enjoyed doing, I see it as my alone time, something that is really positive on my mental health and just genuinely makes me feel good from the inside. "I can't wait to feel stronger, I got a baby on each hip now so I need to get to workkkk (sic)!"