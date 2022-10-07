Elon Musk "woke up screaming" over bankruptcy fears, according to ex-wife Talulah Riley.

The 51-year-old business magnate now has an estimated net worth of $232 billion but was always trying to "avoid" the prospect of going broke, his former spouse has claimed.

'Pistol' star Talulah - who was married to Musk between 2010 and 2012 and again from 2013 until 2016 - said: "He was trying to avoid bankruptcy. Every day Elon would come home and say, ‘That’s it.' He was being ridiculed by the press. He would have these night terrors in the middle of the night. We’d be fast asleep and suddenly he would be screaming in his sleep, like he was trying to climb up and escape something."

The 37-year-old actress went on to explain that the Tesla founder - who later married pop singer Grimes and has a total of eight children from various relationships - had even offered her a "way out" of their relationship in the early days of his businesses but the pair got engaged just 10 days after they met in a London nightclub.

Speaking on BBC documentary 'The Elon Musk Show', she added: "All available resources had to be ploughed into the company. He gave me an out. He said, ‘This is going to be the hard part, you don’t have to stay for it.’ My first impressions were that he was very sweet, he seemed quite shy. He said ‘may I put my hand on your knee, and I said, ‘OK go on then’, I thought it was quite sweet that he asked. Then one evening I remember he said would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can look at rocket videos? And I thought, OK, I’ll come back. And we did get into his hotel room… and he did just show me rocket videos.

"I moved straight into the home with all the children and it became a very real thing immediately. I think because of my youth, I was relatively gung-ho about it. Essentially our home life was work. We were focused on the companies and the children."