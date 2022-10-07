Sharon Osbourne is demanding a refund for the $900,000 she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The TV personality, 69, made the statement while defending rapper Kanye West, 45, for including ‘White Lives Matter’ tops in his Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22)

She told TMZ on Friday (07.10.22): “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter? I don’t understand it. Everybody matters don’t they?”

She added when told Kanye has defended his top by branding ‘Black Lives Matter’ a “scam”: “We gave $900,000 (£811,000) to that and I’d like my money back.”

She also laughed when she said she wished she had talked to Kanye before making the donation.

Sharon – who quit The Talk show in March 2021 after her on-air fight with co-host Sheryl Underwood, 58, amid accusations she had made “racially insensitive” comments while defending criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – added she did not think Kanye should be “cancelled” over his WLM stunt and said people should ignore him if they didn’t like his actions.

She told DailyMail.com in September: “I learned a lot through (getting cancelled) but you are who you are. I am not a racist … never said one racist thing.

“People are woke – it’s a whole different world out there. People conduct themselves differently now.”

At the time of her The Talk controversy, Sharon, who shares three kids with husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73, said: “There are three things I never want to talk about, religion, politics and minority groups because you can never win.

“There will be 50% that agree with you and 50 that think you’re an a******.”