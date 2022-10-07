Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce has officially been dismissed.

It came as the couple were seen walking in Manhattan after saving their 25-year marriage amid rumours they had fought over Sylvester’s beloved dog.

A Florida judge rejected divorce proceedings between ‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester, 76, and his 54-year-old wife after the couple filed a voluntary notice for dismissal in Palm Beach County, Florida, Page Six reported on Friday. (07.10.22)

The outlet added the pair are now “together and very happy” after they were seen on Friday linked arm-ina-arm with both wearing their wedding rings.

It emerged in September the estranged couple had reconciled less than a month after model Jennifer filed for divorce.

Page Six reported the reunion came after they decided to “meet up at home” so they could work through their differences.

Sylvester’s representative said in a statement at the time: “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Days before the announcement, a court filing lodged at a court in Palm Beach, Florida, revealed the couple had agreed “it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court”.

When Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19 she said he had “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates” – an allegation denied by Sylvester.

Days before the filing, the actor had a huge tattoo of Jennifer on his right bicep covered up with a picture of Butkus, the bull mastiff from the Rocky films.

There were claims the couple’s Rottweiler Dwight was the cause of the break-up, which Sylvester dotes on but which insiders said Jennifer objected to being indoors.

The pair, who married in May 1995, share daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarle.

Sylvester also has a son named Seargeoh, 43, with his ex Sasha Czack, 72, who he married in 1974 and divorced nine years later.

He also had a son named Sage with Sasha, but he died in 2012 from heart disease aged 36.