Mila Kunis says it was “shocking” and “insane” Will Smith received a standing ovation when he picked up his best actor Oscar after he attacked Chris Rock.

Unlike a strong of A-listers, the actress, 39, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, refused to stand uwhen ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ actor was honoured for his role in ‘King Richard’ despite slapping comic Chris on stage.

Mum-of-two Mila told the new issue of C magazine: “The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead.

“We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself.

“Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up.

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good’. It’s insane to me.”

Her comments come days after it was revealed Will, 54, is facing a boycott by Oscars voters over his ‘Slapgate’ scandal.

The actor’s performance in his new film ‘Emancipation’, in which he plays a runaway slave during America’s Civil War era, has divided members of the Academy Awards who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.

While some say they would never vote for Will due to him slapping Chris Rock, 57, at this year’s 94th Oscars, other voters on the board said only his performance should be the focus of any nomination decision.

Apple plans to release the Smith-led Civil War drama on its streaming service in December, less than a year after Will stormed the stage to slap Chris over a joke about the shaven head being sported at the ceremony by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, who suffers from alopecia – before weeping after the assault on stage when picking up his best actor trophy for his performance in ‘King Richard’.

The release window means the film will be eligible for consideration for the 2023 Oscars.

Among critics of Will’s was Lawrence David Foldes, a member of producers branch of Academy voters, who told The Hollywood Reporter: “Would I vote for Smith? NO F****** WAY.

“His shameful violent outburst and pathetic snivelling ‘acceptance’ diatribe witnessed by millions – and his blatant disrespect of the Academy – should preclude him from any consideration and reward from AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) members for life.”

Will has repeatedly apologised for slapping Chris on stage in March and reached out to the comic to get in touch, admitting his attack was “unacceptable” and “inexcusable”.