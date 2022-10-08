Diego Luna says a good tequila takes your "insecurities away" and doesn't leave you with a hangover.

The 42-year-old Mexican actor refused to reveal his favourite brand of his country's beverage - which is made from the blue agave planet - because he wants to keep it all for himself.

The 'Andor' star told Empire magazine: "I'll tell you what the best tequila does.

"It gets you to be very honest with the people you love.

It doesn't give you a hangover, which is really important."

According to the 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' star, most have been drinking tequila the wrong way.

On how it should be consumed, he continued: "Just drink it straight - don't mix it with anything - and remember to kiss it and not drink it in one shot; that's just wrong.

"The only thing I won't tell you is the brand of tequila I drink, because I really hope there's always bottles for me.

"I won't tell you the brand, but I will tell you it's brilliant and magical."

Meanwhile, Diego previously revealed he nearly missed a casting call for the role of Captain Cassian Andor because he thought it was just a "drunken cousin" calling him.

The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' star said: "I saw this British number calling me at 2am., and I have family in England, so I thought it was, like, a drunken cousin from a bar or something.

"I ran over and saw that it was [director] Gareth Edwards wanting to give me some news! I just jumped around like crazy - it was quite a special day. [Edwards] said, 'Okay, welcome to Star Wars.'"

He was forced to keep it a secret for a "long time".

He added: "I didn't trust my children to keep the secret because, well, they're kids! I told them we were spending the summer in England, but I couldn't tell them why for quite a long time."