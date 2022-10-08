Spotify is acquiring Kinzen in a bid to "deliver a safe, enjoyable experience".

The company is buying the startup which specialises in machine learning as a way to analyse content and notify human moderators of potentially harmful statements.

In a press release, Spotify said: "The technology the Kinzen team brings to Spotify combines machine learning and human expertise — backed by analysis from leading local academics and journalists — to analyse potential harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages and countries."

The companies have been working together in 2020, with Spotify hailing Kinzen's "unique technology" as a way of "enhancing our approach to platform safety".

Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s Global Head of Public Affairs, said in a statement: “We’ve long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team.

"Now, working together as one, we’ll be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way that better considers local context. “This investment expands Spotify’s approach to platform safety, and underscores how seriously we take our commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for creators and users.”

While Sarah Hoyle, Spotify's Head of Trust and Safety, added: "The combination of tools and expert insights is Kinzen’s unique strength that we see as essential to identifying emerging abuse trends in markets and moderating potentially dangerous content at scale.

“This expansion of our team, combined with the launch of our Safety Advisory Council, demonstrates the proactive approach we’re taking in this important space.”