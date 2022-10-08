Calvin Harris' fiancée Vick Hope gushed how important "love" is in a relationship.

The world-famous DJ popped the question at his home in sunny Spain earlier this year, following just five months of dating, and it's clear the BBC Radio 1 DJ has fallen head-over-heels in love with the hunky chart-topper.

She told Closer UK: "Love is the most important thing to me in a relationship.

"The most ground-breaking, all-encompassing, happy love.

"It sounds so corny but it's the most beautiful thing.

"The chemicals in our brain are amazing.

"It's amazing how we are capable of feeling in ways I had no idea before - it's transcendental!"

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant is believed to be “the one” for the 38-year-old record producer, who ended things with supermodel Aarika Wolf this year and has also been romantically linked to pop stars Taylor Swift, 32, Rita Ora, 31, and Ellie Goulding, 35, in the past.

An insider said: "Calvin was flying Vick out to Ibiza on his private jet.

"It was all very romantic and he really laid out the red carpet.

"Calvin has found the one in Vick."

Vick was previously in a relationship with actor Tom Rosenthal, 34, for four years.