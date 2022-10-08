First-party PlayStation games won't arrive on PC until a year after release

Published
2022/10/08 09:00 (BST)

First-party PlayStation games will likely take a year to launch on PC.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has explained that in the future there will be around a 12-month gap between PC and PS releases, although they are likely to exclude live-service games from the rule.

In an interview with Julian Chieze, he said: "It's been really great for the teams to see their wonderful creations also being released on PC … there are more players and that's really helpful. I think going forward, we'll see at least a year between releases on [Playstation] and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live-service games."

Hulst further explained that is because they are a "little bit different in nature because you want to have a really strong community, strong engagement right away, right when you go live. So we might in the case of our live-service offerings go day-and-date with PC and the PlayStation platform."

Earlier this year. Sony promised 10 new live-service PlayStation games by 2026.

Following the tech giant's acquisition of Bungie, Sony set out its plans to use the video game developer's expertise to deliver a host of titles over the next few years.

Speaking during an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totok said: "Our studios will learn from Bungie, that is a strong wish we have the Bungie side is willing to work closely with us."

© BANG Media International

hermenhulst

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Spotify announces Kinzen deal to boost fight against misinformation and harmful content
Calvin Harris' fiancée Vick Hope: Being in love is the most beautiful thing
Colin Farrell keen to continue making movies with Brendan Gleeson
Billy Eichner: Homophobia 'probably was a factor' in Bros flop

Recommended