Justin Bieber's friendship with Kanye West is over.

The 28-year-old singer was very good friends with rapper Kanye, 45, but after Kanye launched a blistering attack on Justin's wife Hailey Bieber, the friendship is said to be beyond repair.

A source told TMZ: "They're obviously hurt by Kanye's attacks - especially since they were there for him in 2020 when he was going through a tough time in his life - traveling to Wyoming to visit him at his ranch."

The source added that Justin has always been "super supportive and sensitive to Kanye's issues, but this time, he's gotta distance himself and stand up for his wife".

The drama started after Kanye took aim at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she called his new Yeezy season 9 collection “irresponsible" when he sent models down the runway in White Lives Matter T-shirts.

Hailey defended Karefa-Johnson, writing on Instagram: "GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY. My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic."

Kanye then shared a picture of an article about the drama and wrote: "Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know. Justin get your girl before I get mad.”

He added: "They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant."