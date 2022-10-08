Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’.

The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.

Keith, who has also been a judge on ‘American Idol’ and is currently on his ‘The Speed of Now World Tour’, told The Daily Telegraph on Friday (07.10.22): “My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum – who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever? – but particularly with our mums. I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Aus.

“Having the kids in there is great, but the extended family as well, because we don’t have any family in Nashville so it is incredible to have all of the cousins and aunts and uncles and everybody, it is just amazing.”

Keith’s global tour was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed amid the Covid pandemic.

He is now on the American leg of the tour, which will end on November 4 before he moves it to Australia in December to coincide with his family’s Christmas celebrations.

The Australian stretch of Keith’s tour will include shows at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, on December 5 and 6 before it ends in Melbourne on December 17.

Keith, who married Nicole in 2006 and with whom he shares two daughters, added: “This year already feels like two years rolled into one, probably just for how much we have been touring and the fact that the contrast was a-year-and-a-half of a very slow dormant touring period and then just suddenly everything wide open.”