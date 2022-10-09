'I'm not an accomplished flirter': Dawn French dreaded dating again after divorce

Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry.

The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.

She told New Zealand's Woman's Weekly magazine: "Dating was difficult as I'm not an accomplished flirter.

"Then, bang, I met somebody else."

She gushed: "I married a very cheerful man and I've come to realise just how important cheerfulness is - it's a wonderful thing."

As for her relationship with Lenny - with whom she has 31-year-old adopted daughter Billie - the pair seamlessly transitioned into being friends following the end of their marriage.

She said: "Remarkably, we seem to have shifted with relative ease from a 25-year marriage to a lasting friendship.

"I am amazed by us. There is no war. We've turned out to be the best of friends."

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old star previously claimed she has only been drunk six times in her life.

The British funnywoman estimated that she's been intoxicated only a handful of times as she never saw the fun in being under the influence of alcohol.

She said in 2020: "I don’t get drunk. I think I’ve been actually drunk six times in my whole life. I’m 63 - that’s once a decade. It’s not enough, is it?"

Dawn now wishes she'd let loose more often - but she's always found it hard to lose control and make hasty decisions.

She explained: "I wish I’d done more impetuous decisions. I’m too considered, quite a controlled person."

