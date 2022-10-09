Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry.

The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.

She told New Zealand's Woman's Weekly magazine: "Dating was difficult as I'm not an accomplished flirter.

"Then, bang, I met somebody else."

She gushed: "I married a very cheerful man and I've come to realise just how important cheerfulness is - it's a wonderful thing."

As for her relationship with Lenny - with whom she has 31-year-old adopted daughter Billie - the pair seamlessly transitioned into being friends following the end of their marriage.

She said: "Remarkably, we seem to have shifted with relative ease from a 25-year marriage to a lasting friendship.

"I am amazed by us. There is no war. We've turned out to be the best of friends."

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old star previously claimed she has only been drunk six times in her life.

The British funnywoman estimated that she's been intoxicated only a handful of times as she never saw the fun in being under the influence of alcohol.

She said in 2020: "I don’t get drunk. I think I’ve been actually drunk six times in my whole life. I’m 63 - that’s once a decade. It’s not enough, is it?"

Dawn now wishes she'd let loose more often - but she's always found it hard to lose control and make hasty decisions.

She explained: "I wish I’d done more impetuous decisions. I’m too considered, quite a controlled person."