Suzanne Shaw thought she was having a stroke - but was actually suffering from burnout.

The former Hear'Say star-turned health guru quit drinking, switched to a plant-based diet and took up meditation to improve her mental wellbeing after years of being on anti-depressants, and she has opened up about how a health scare earlier this year led her to take one day a week off from work to stop herself from suffering a breakdown.

She told Closer UK: "Since January I've been non-stop.

"I've been working day and night!

"I enjoy everything so much; I didn't realise I was taking on too much and my brain began to feel very full.

"One night I was brushing my teeth, when I realised the toothpaste was falling out of my mouth.

"When I looked in the mirror, it looked like my face had dropped slightly - if I smiled, I couldn't hold my lip up."

The 41-year-old star - who launched 'The Happy Healthy Club' wellbeing community on the web - admits that if she hadn't slowed down her hectic working schedule, she could have ended up seriously ill.

The mother-of-two - who has Corey, 17, with ex-boyfriend Darren Day, and Rafferty, six, with fiancé Sam Greenfield - added: "I felt so scared, and shocked, because I am so health conscious.

"Thankfully nothing sinister showed up, but I think it was my body's way of telling me to stop, or I'd make myself seriously ill.

"So, I cleared out my diary for a while and now I take one proper day off a week to spend time with the family.

"I'm feeling so much better, but it's a real lesson."

