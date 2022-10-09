Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding.

The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.

He told SFX magazine: "Dwayne is such a great guy, he's never been angry with me but when we sent the suit to him in Hawaii, he called me up and he's like, 'What the f*** is going on? There's pads in the suit. "He's like, 'I work out and kill myself for a year. I want to show my body."

The producer was very impressed by the 'Jumani' star's commitment to the role.

He said: "Normally your first thing as a producer when a movie like this is coming together would be to say to the star of the film, 'Look, I just hired two trainers for you, you're going to start in the gym, we're going to start doing a diet, it's a six-month regime.' Obviously I didn't have to make those calls to Dwayne.

"He already has his trainer, he already has a specific diet of 5,000 calores a day, and he trained on this movie for every single day over a year to get this body right...

"Every detail there is him and that level of commitment is mind-blowing.

"As a producer, when you get to have that kind of commitment and dedication and passion from an actor... that's the star of the movie."