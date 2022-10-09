Mariah Carey always travels with conditioner.

The 'Fantasy' singer admitted she often felt out of place growing up as a mixed-race child and thinks her position was highlighted with uncertainty around her hair and how best to treat it, something she understands better now she's older.

She explained to Sunday Times Style magazine: “I grew up thinking hair was supposed to look a certain way.

“As a mixed-race person with a black father growing up in predominantly white neighbourhoods, it was difficult.

"My black friends were able to do different types of treatments on their hair from the ones who were mixed.

"My white friends didn’t have to do anything — they just woke up and their hair was fabulous.

"We didn’t have conditioner in our house because my mother was like, ‘Whatever, it looks fine.’

"Now I’m never far from a bottle of conditioner. I travel with one.”

The 53-year-old star recently released a remastered video for her song 'Honey' to mark the 25th anniversary of her album 'Butterfly' and she admitted the promo - in which she escaped from a lookalike of her first husband Tommy Mottola and into the arms of a male model - was the most fun she'd had on a video shoot, largely because of her wardrobe.

She said: “In the video I was clearly inspired by Ursula Andress and all the Bond girls. It was fun to swim in Gucci heel.

“It was the first video I had fun making,” she says now of Honey. Considering it was her 26th single release and seven years into her career, that is wild, to say the least.

“You can really tell, if you watch the other videos, that I was more free and more obviously ‘me’.”