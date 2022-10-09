Tamera Mowry was "terrified" at the thought of launching her talk show.

The 44-year-old actress shot to fame alongside twin sister Tia in 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom 'Sister, Sister' but joined 'The Real' as a co-host back in 2013 and admitted it was "very daunting" to discuss hard-hitting issues such as suicide and relationships because she became "clickbait".

She said: "It was very terrifying. Talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through, talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me. I realised that it actually can be very powerful. But most importantly, inspiring and encouraging. You become headlines though, what I like to call clickbait."

The 'Twitches' star has been married to journalist Adam Housley since 2011 and has Aden, nine, and daughter Ariah, seven with him and went on to insist that - following a comment she had made on the show - the former Fox News Anchor is not a "racist."

She told E! News: "My marriage is not perfect. but I am happily married. And I would never want to be married to a racist. My family, number two, would never accept a racist in our family. And, three, I'm actually at a good point in my life. I am very, very happy. I am so grateful for the life that I have.

"Marriage has definitely made us stronger. Because we know who we are as people. So you just turn inward and you focus on your love for each other and you focus on your circle of amazing supporters and people."