Shakira has shared a video of a heart being squashed.

The 45-year-old pop star split from footballer Gerard Piqué in June after 12 years of dating and took to social media on Saturday (08.09.22) to claim that she was "hurt", but did not clarify that she was talking about the split specifically.

Alongside a video of a heart being squashed by a man's foot, she wrote on Instagram: "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen."

The 'Whenever, Wherever' hitmaker has sons Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, with the FC Barcelona player and previously admitted that she had tried to "conceal" the breakup from their children.

She said: "Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids."