Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'.

The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.

He said: "My mom passed away two weeks ago. But I was 23 years old, and I called her, she was in Canada, and I said, 'They want me to do this Steven Spielberg movie, but I have to do it at night and I have to do Family Ties in the daytime.' And she said, 'You'll be too tired.' I live for this kind of tired. It'll be okay,' To this day — well, till two weeks ago — my mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie, [but she was right], I got tired."

The 'Stuart Little' actor - who has suffered from Parkinson's disease since he was 29 - was reunited with 'Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd and detailed how he has had a "really rough year" but still remains "grateful."

Speaking at the New York Comic Con, he said: "Well, in the last year I've broken my cheek, my eye socket, my hand, my elbow … my shoulder. I had a rough year of getting beat up. But that was really cool because it made me realize … with gratitude, it's sustainable. If you can find something to be grateful for, if you can find something and say, 'Well, that's good,' … It'll always get better… I'm very optimistic."

