Amelia Hamlin has shaved her eyebrows off.

The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of 'Clash of the Titans' actor Harry Hamlin and 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna - was preparing for an interview with Interview magazine and took to social media to unveil her new look to her 74k followers.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "That was a big one. Wow, OK! That was a big one. I felt them go."

A voice in the background of the video told Amelia: "Dreams do come true" and she replied: "They really do. I've really been wanting to shave them, but only for [Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. I love it!"

Towards the end of 2021, Amelia proclaimed last year as the "year of the bleached brow" as she reflected on the time she had spent dyeing her brows blonde.

She said: "2021… the year of the bleached brows and dreams coming true, 2021 is the year that I completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically, The year that I went to New York and never left. Thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true. You know who you are!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"(sic)

Around the same time, Amelia had broken up with former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Scott Disick after a few months of dating and a source explained at the time that it was partly down to the "drama" surrounding Scott and his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

A source said: "They had a rocky patch. It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott. Amelia just wasn't happy."