Kelly Rizzo admits there's a "palpable hole" where her late husband Bob Saget used to be.

The 'Full House' star was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65, after accidently hitting his head, and his widow has shared a moving post nine months on about how her "pain and grief ebbs and flows".

She went on to explain that while there are days that "suck", watching back videos of them being silly making videos for social media always puts a smile on her face and reminds her of the good times.

Sharing a clip of the pair - who tied the knot in 2018 - doing a couple's challenge TikTok, she wrote on Instagram: "9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma."

Kelly and Bob's wedding anniversary is approaching on October 30, and the 43-year-old actress plans to share more "thoughts" then.

She added: "As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey."

Meanwhile, Kelly recently shared how she is "even closer" to Bob's daughters since his shock death.

The 'Eat Travel Rock' host reflected on how life has changed since her husband - who had Aubrey, 35, Jennifer, 29, and Lara, 32 with his ex-spouse Sherri Kramer - passed away, and though she misses him every day, she has been looking for the "silver linings" in her new way of life.

Alongside a video montage, she wrote on Instagram: "6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband. 6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth.

"But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together.

"6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon.

"Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you. (sic)"

The 42-year-old presenter recently admitted she warned Bob's daughters not to "freak out" when they visited her at her new home because she keeps photos and mementos of their father "everywhere".

And Kelly knows that Bob would be happy that she tries to “help them or support them” through their loss.

She said: "I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls. I'm not as focused on my own grief when I'm trying to help them or support them or be there for them. When I'm doing little things to try to make them happy, it kind of takes me out of my head. And I'm also at the same time being like, 'Oh, this would make Bob so happy, just knowing that I'm trying to make them happy.'"