King Charles is said to be keen to maintain his role as a "peace broker".

The British monarch was left "troubled" after the Asian Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai in August led to multiple attacks between the Muslim and Hindu communities, including in Leicester, England.

And after years working to encourage interfaith harmony as the Prince of Wales, the now-king - who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on 8 September - was left concerned after "serious disorder" broke out in the city in the east midlands of England, this summer, with both anti-Muslim and Hindu insults reported, and bottle-smashing witnessed on the streets.

Last week, Charles hosted a reception for the British South Asian Community in Edinburgh, which was attended by senior police officers and community leaders.

And Chief Constable Rob Nixon would like to see Charles pay a visit to Leicester to help them rebuild the fractured relationship between Muslims and Hindus.

As reported by the Daily Mail, a senior aide said: "The King did request that police and community groups from Leicester [were invited] as he was concerned to hear about the recent tensions and conflict.

"He hopes to build and promote interfaith and community dialogue and support."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the then-Prince Charles praised the "wonderful work" of religious communities during the global health crisis.

The 73-year-old royal said he'd been "so deeply struck" by the way people demonstrated "fundamental human compassion and decency" and set differences aside to provide "vital" support to local communities.

He said at a virtual multi-faith conference hosted by the Commonwealth Jewish Council: "Faith communities do such wonderful work to help those in need and their members volunteer to care for the sick, give charity to the poor and help the most vulnerable around them.

"So often they are the main providers of vital welfare, of health and educational services to all sorts of people.

"They do this in service to God and to community but also out of fundamental human compassion and decency."