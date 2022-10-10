Dannii Minogue is glad her sister Kylie has moved home to Australia.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' superstar relocated back to her native Melbourne earlier this year after spending three decades living in the UK and her sister Dannii has revealed Kylie is enjoying being able to spend more time with her family now they are all based Down Under.

She told Hello! magazine: "It's great [having Kylie home]. We have a lot of family time. Our grandma is turning 103 in December so it's just really nice to have that time for Kylie to spend with her nieces and nephews. Our cousins have just had babies."

Being back in Australia means Kylie has also been able to spend days hanging out with Dannii and her 12-year-old son Ethan - and the siblings have been making the most of their time together.

Dannii added: "Kylie loves hanging out with my son. We love watching the movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her - she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta."

Kylie announced plans to relocate back to Australia in 2021 and previously admitted she was astounded by the reaction to news she was leaving the UK.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, she told host Zoe Ball: "I've had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: 'Kylie, what do you mean? You can't go'. I said: 'I'm not really going. I've lived here [the UK] for 30 years, I'm always going to be back'."

She added that she made the decision to be closer to her family. adding: "I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good and I have been talking about that for a while. Don't worry, I will not be a stranger."