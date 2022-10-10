Kanye West's Twitter account was locked on Sunday (09.10.22) after he was accused of violating the platform's policies against hate speech.

Twitter bosses clamped down on the rapper's posts after a message published on his page declared: "When I wake up I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people" which came shortly after his Instagram posts were restricted following the publication of an antisemitic message which was added to his feed on Friday (07.10.22).

The Hollywood Reporter recorded Kanye's full tweet read: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

The tweet was replaced with a notice that read: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules," and a representative for the site told Pitchfork.com: "The account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies."

It came after Kanye's Instagram was restricted and several posts were removed for breaking the platform's rules, with reports suggesting the deleted messages were aimed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs and claimed he was being controlled by Jewish people.

The 'Stronger' star later fumed about the move on Twitter, even calling out Mark Zuckerberg - boss of the Meta group which owns Instagram - for giving him the boot from the social media site.

The rapper shared a picture of him with Zuckerberg and tweeted: "Look at this Mark … How you gone kick me off Instagram."

Meta bosses did not specify which content posted on Kanye's page led to the restrictions with a spokesperson telling Mail Online: “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”

Kanye's troubles online come after he unleashed a tirade of furious messages on social media earlier in the week after facing criticism for promoting ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show in France on Tuesday. (04.10.22).