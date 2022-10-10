Sharon Osbourne celebrated her 70th birthday by throwing a lavish party inspired by 'The Great Gatsby'.

The TV star marked the milestone on Sunday (09.10.22) and it's been revealed she was joined by her friends and family including her Black Sabbath star husband Ozzy and their children for a 1920s-themed bash at their home in Los Angeles on Friday night (07.10.22).

Sharon later took to Instagram to share a poignant video showing her dancing with Ozzy, captioning it: "All my wishes in one room. My [heart] is full."

The clip showed Ozzy - who is battling Parkinson's disease - walking onto the dance floor with his cane before Sharon took it from his hands and held onto him as they danced to James Arthur track 'Say You Won't Let Go'.

They were joined at the party by pregnant daughter Kelly, who introduced the couple to the dance floor, as well as son Jack and their other daughter Aimee as well as their grandchildren.

Guests at the party - who included TV host Terri Seymour - were treated to live cabaret performance and a magic show during their lavish dinner.

The big celebration comes after Sharon recently opened up about Ozzy's battle with Parkinson's insisting his life has completely changed.

Speaking in documentary 'Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's', Sharon said of her husband's condition: "I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man ... Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it. When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him, I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse."