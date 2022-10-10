Hideo Kojima was gifted extra pieces of LEGO to complete the original 'Metal Gear Solid' map.

The Japanese video game designer has revealed that when he was building the Shadow Moses Island from LEGO in 3D in the mid-90s, he ran out of the toy building blocks and was given the rest by Konami staff as a birthday present to complete the task.

He tweeted: "I drew all the maps for MG1 and MG2 myself on graph paper. MGS1 I also included the structure of the base and the entire island on a sheet of paper. But since it was 3D, I designed each area using LEGOs and a 3CCD camera."

He added: "I ran out of parts during the process, and the staff gave them to me as a gift on my birthday."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that a 'Metal Gear Solid' remake is coming, and their reputation lends a lot of validity to this leak.

A Twitter user named @TheRealInsider leaked the entirety of the Ubisoft Forward line-up, including 'Assassin’s Creed: Mirage' and 'Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red', and also tweeted some 'Metal Gear Solid' info.

At the start of August, they simply tweeted “Metal Gear Solid Remake”, which, if their track-record is anything to go by, is an incredibly promising sign for fans of the franchise.

In August, Konami explained that they would announce a new title from a “World-Loved series”, which fans are speculating could be the remake.

It’s been reported that 'Metal Gear Solid' remasters are coming, but this seems to be separate from the reported remake.