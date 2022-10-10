Dream admits there's not much else he can do with 'Minecraft'.

The Twitch streamer - who unveiled his face last week for the first time - has insisted he's done "everything you can possibly do in that game.”

He made the comments to Bloomberg.

The YouTuber - who has more than 30 million viewers on the video-sharing platform - revealed he was subjected to bullying after unveiling his identity.

He said: "I got texted by so many friends of mine being like, ‘Are you OK?’. I was like, well, yeah, when you have 30 million eyeballs on you, a million, two million people are going to be making jokes or mean or are not great people. When you take that big of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

Upon unveiling his face to the world after years of hiding behind a smiley face icon, Dream - whose real name is Clay - explained that he was forced to share his real identity as people were trying to "leak" his face.

What's more, his gaming buddy, whose YouTube handle is "GeorgeNotFound", is moving to the US and he'll be heading to the airport to meet him in person.

He said in the YouTube clip: "Hi. Feels so awkward - talking to a camera for the first time.

"My name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. May have heard of me.

"Why now? Why are you finally revealing your face?

"It's because George - he's my best friend, he's been in the UK trying to get a Visa to come to America, to come move here and move in with me.

"George is going to be in the airport. I'm going to meet him for the first time. I've known him so long, feels like my entire life."

After years in disguise, Clay is looking forward to meeting his fellow creators.

He added: "My goal was to just start doing things - get out. Meet creators, say hi to my friends, finally.

"Just get out in the world. I've been bunkered up.

"People are trying to leak my face. Tiny bit too much. I love you guys, but sometimes a little, little far."