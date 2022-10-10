Katherine Langford says being an ambassador for L'Oreal is like being part of a "sisterhood."

The 26-year-old actress joins a host of other famous women such as 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Gemma Chan and Eva Longoria as a representative for the luxury haircare brand and was "so excited" to model for the brand once again during Paris Fashion Week.

She said: " It’s really exciting to be back here with my L’Oréal Paris family. Last year was my first at Le Défilé and I am really looking forward to my second time. This is such an amazing and empowering event. Last year it was so inspiring when I was here, it felt like a sort of sisterhood. year’s Le Défilé is about “Walk Your Worth”. It’s about celebrating women and my look today is a blend of masculine and feminine elements. We have tried to incorporate a little bit of romance into the look and also kept it authentic to who I am. My look is strong and powerful, but also feminine."

The '13 Reasons Why' star went on to explain that her personal style is forever "changing" but loves being in the French capital for the annual fashion event because Paris is such a "beautiful" city.

She told The Telegraph India: "My personal style keeps changing. Whether it’s fashion or beauty, I think it’s important to be able to play and be empowered to do whatever look one likes. It’s always special to be back in this beautiful city and celebrate fashion. There’s been a pause for the industry and it’s so wonderful to see everyone coming together to celebrate in a fun, beautiful and safe way."