A desktop app has replaced EA's Origin.

The EA app - available to download now - promises to be a "new, enhanced PC platform".

The original - which launched in 2011 - is being phased out.

Users will be able to access all data by transferring it to the app.

EA Play is also ready to be downloaded from the EA site.

While it will be phased out for PC users, Mac users will still need to use Origin.

Meanwhile, EA's final 'FIFA' game, 'FIFA 23', arrived at the end of September.

The launch on September 30 brought the 'Ted Lasso' gang into the simulation game's world, with the fictional AFC Richmond.

The titular American college football coach created and played by Jason Sudeikis for the Apple TV+ comedy was among those made playable

The 47-year-old star said: "Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks," he said.

"We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters."

As well as being playable as AFC Richmond manager, players can play him for other teams as well.

Brett Goldstein is also featured as AFC Richmond player Roy Kent and joked ahead of the kick-off that it's time for his spat with bolshie striker Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) to play out.

He quipped: "I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious."

Other characters are Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas.