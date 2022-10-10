Sunmi likes to use her "emotions" as inspiration for her style.

The 30-year-old star - who was initially known as a member of South Korean Pop group the Wonder Girls - explained during an appearance in New York that she came across like a vampire in the music video for her solo hit 'Heart Burn', which was released earlier this year.

She said: "I've always thought New York was quite a chic city. So I tried to express that in my hair and makeup. I look inside myself and take the emotions that I feel and express that into an image. In the music video, I come across as almost a vampire. I thought it would be quite a fun look if a vampire had freckles!"

The 'When We Disco' hitmaker also added that she never uses a facemask before bed before she is more interested in simply going to sleep.

Asked if she has a nighttime facemask routine, she told Allure: "No! I would rather spend my time sleeping instead."

Earlier this year, Sunmi encouraged fans to find their own individual style and explained that she feels at her most "confident" when she "wears music" on stage.

She said: "If you love something, wear it all the time… Find things that suit you. That’s how you look extraordinary. I am most confident, beautiful, and happy when I wear music on stage. If you don’t know what kind of person you are yet, challenge yourself with as many styles as possible first. When you feel more confident about the fit, you can be sure that it’s your style. Your personality defines your style