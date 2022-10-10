Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are the new testimonials of the Intimissimi collection.

The 49-year-old supermodel is mother to 18-year-old Leni from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore and the mother-and-daughter dup have teamed up with the Italian lingerie brand to promote their new collection.

A press statement read: "Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter. Intimissimi is a brand designed by women -for women. A brand that accompanies and supports women at every stage of life. From the exciting choice of the first bra to every single moment when underwear makes them feel strong, confident and sensual. Intimissimi stands for beauty, design and fit.

"At the same time, the Italian brand celebrates the uniqueness of every woman in all its facets. The collections are made for all personalities, needs and body shapes, so every woman can feel comfortable.."

Heidi - who is also mother to Henry, 17, 15-year-old Johan and Lou, 13, with husband Seal - can be seen modelling the Pretty Flower series whilst her eldest poses in a version of brand's two-tone basic lace line.

The campaign was directed by Thomas Hayo in Los Angeles and will be launched on Monday (10.10.22), with prices for the new collection - which also features a line of long-sleeved silk tops - ranging from £16 up to £99.

Shop the collection - named 'Heidi and Leni's Favourites' at https://www.intimissimi.com/uk/women/heidi_s_e_leni_s_favourites/ from Monday 10 October.