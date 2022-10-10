Jamie Lee Curtis has accused Kanye West of "inciting violence".

The 'Stronger' rapper has sparked outrage with an anti-Semitic post on Twitter and though it has since been removed and he has been blocked from the platform, a string of stars have spoken up to condemn the Yeezy designer.

Kanye tweeted over the weekend: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.(sic)"

In response, the 'Halloween Kills' star posted: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

Musician Jack Antonoff hit back with a simple insult.

He posted: “kanye a little b****.”

Former 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain branded Kanye "trash" and insisted anti-Semitism is "an existential threat to American life".

She posted on Instagram: “A reminder – antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest levels in America in decades. Antisemitic language, rhetoric and statements have become common place in American media, politics and pop culture.

"It is now normal to hear casual antisemitic comments from sitting members of congress, media hosts, pop culture figures etc. – it is a cancer and it is everywhere. It is an existential threat to American life and our Jewish friends and family both in our country and outside of it. I have zero tolerance for this s***. Zero.

“This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash. Conservatives always claim to hate celebrity but jump and get excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert any time any of them show our side attention.

" It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti celebrity and for the average working men and women – but I guess that went out the window years ago.

“This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear. Do not look the other way from this statement – it is the public hatred of Judaism and Jews and full f****** stop there is NO place for this anywhere.”

Michael Rapaport branded the rapper a "creep" and expressed his regret at defending Kanye when his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson.

He said in a video: “Kanye is designing the Yeezy Jewish Space Lasers. I’m up going Death Con 6 Million…I defended you, you dusty prick. You look dusty.

“I was there. I defended you when Pistol Pete Davidson was sugard****** your wife. “But this is unacceptable, you creep.”

Comic Sarah Silverman urged more people to speak out against the 'Bound 2' hitmaker.

She tweeted: “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”

Maria Shriver also called for more people to condemn Kanye.

She posted: “We all need to get onto it. Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faiths. We should never get over something like this. #KanyeWest (sic)"