Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez were among the stars celebrating the life of socialite JR Ridinger at a memorial event in Florida over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and actress/singer Jennifer both turned out to pay tribute to the Market America founder - who died aged 63 on August 30 after suffering a pulmonary embolism while aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia.

The memorial event was described as a celebration of life and was held at the Faena Forum in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (08.10.22).

Jennifer was accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck and her 13-year-old child Emme, while actor Jamie Foxx, rapper Ja Rule, boxer Lennox Lewis, DJ Khaled and music veteran Gloria Estefan were also among the famous faces who turned out to pay tribute to Ridinger.

Alicia Keys performed at the event and she was later joined by Jennifer Lopez who sang as the 'Fallin'' star played piano while Ja Rule also joined in the musical tribute.

Kim was seen at the bash with her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban. She previously shared a sweet tribute to Ridinger on Instagram, sending her love to his widow Loren.

She declared: "Memories were what both of you were the best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and [his daughter] @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much. (sic)"